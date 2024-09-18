ADVERTISEMENT

Treasury regulations tightened again

Published - September 18, 2024 07:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

After a three-month gap, the Finance Department has again imposed restrictions on the treasury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The existing ways and means limit of ₹25 lakh has been reduced and reset at ₹5 lakh. The ₹5 lakh limit will also be applicable to payments made to LSGI contractors and suppliers.

Citing financial crunch, the government had placed restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹5 lakh in 2023. However, in June this year, the Department had eased the restrictions on clearing bills up to ₹25 lakh.

In August this year, the Cabinet had recommended drastic cuts in the spending on projects and schemes as part of reworking the plan allocation for the 2024-25 fiscal. The Cabinet had recommended that projects and schemes, including recurring ones, should either be put off or their allocation cut by half depending on priority and importance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US