Treasury regulations tightened again

After a three-month gap, the Finance Department has again imposed restrictions on the treasury.

The existing ways and means limit of ₹25 lakh has been reduced and reset at ₹5 lakh. The ₹5 lakh limit will also be applicable to payments made to LSGI contractors and suppliers.

Citing financial crunch, the government had placed restrictions on the treasury from clearing bills over ₹5 lakh in 2023. However, in June this year, the Department had eased the restrictions on clearing bills up to ₹25 lakh.

In August this year, the Cabinet had recommended drastic cuts in the spending on projects and schemes as part of reworking the plan allocation for the 2024-25 fiscal. The Cabinet had recommended that projects and schemes, including recurring ones, should either be put off or their allocation cut by half depending on priority and importance.