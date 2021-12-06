Treasury offices to be modernised: Balagopal

Kozhikode

06 December 2021 19:24 IST

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the treasury offices in the State would be modernised to make them people-friendly.

He was here on Monday to attend an official meeting. Mr. Balagopal directed the officials to ensure that those who reach the offices, including a large number of senior citizens, were getting enough facilities. The Minister said that treasuries now have many banking facilities as well.

Meanwhile, the Minister directed Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials to improve tax collection. He was attending a meeting of GST officials from Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. Mr. Balagopal also asked them to clear the doubts related to GST.

