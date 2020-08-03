Treasury fraud: Kerala govt. to dismiss senior official

M.R. Bijulal, the senior accountant at the Additional Sub-Treasury, Vanchiyoor, who is accused of siphoning off ₹2 crore from the Special Treasury Savings Bank (STSB) account of the District Collector, will be summarily dismissed from service, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Orders in this regard would be issued in a few days after completing the procedures, Dr. Isaac said on Monday.

He said that the incident amounted to a cybercrime of grave implications.

Bijulal was placed under suspension pending investigation on Saturday.

The State government has formed a special investigation team comprising three officers of the Finance Department and an officer of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to investigate all aspects of the case. The team will assist Rajesh Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), in his investigation and will file its report in five days.

On the basis of the report, action, if called for, will be initiated against senior treasury officials.

The team will also examine whether any other officer at the Additional Sub-Treasury had played a role in the embezzlement.

The government has initiated a mass transfer at the Additional Sub-Treasury, Vanchiyoor. All officials except Sub-Treasury Officer Babu Prasad, who uncovered the crime, would be moved out, the Minister said.

The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting convened by the Finance Minister. Mr. Rajesh Kumar Singh and senior treasury and NIC officials attended.

Police officers who carried out an inspection at the Additional Sub-Treasury seized the computer and hard disk for forensic examination. The Vanchiyoor police registered cases against Bijulal and his wife on Saturday.

Anticipatory-bail plea

Bijulal, who is yet to be taken into custody, has filed a plea for anticipatory bail at the District Principal Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Bijulal’s wife Simi claimed to media that she was unaware of the illegal cash transfers. She was also not aware of the amount in her accounts, she said.