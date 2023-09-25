Treasuries department urged to open more sub treasuries in rural areas

September 25, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Estimates Committee of the State Assembly has underscored the need to open more sub treasuries in the rural areas of the State.

The committee headed by K.K. Shailaja, MLA, has urged the Treasuries department to carry out feasibility studies and take steps to open more sub treasuries in the rural areas.

In its 11th report tabled in the Assembly earlier this month, the committee observed that majority of the treasuries are in the corporation and municipalities of the State. Opening more sub treasuries in the rural areas would prove a big help to elderly pensioners, the committee said.

At present, they are forced to travel long distances to carry out treasury transactions. The report noted that there are 224 treasuries in all in the State including district treasuries and sub treasuries.

The Estimates Committee has also urged the department to put in place a strong central server to guarantee efficient services. The committee noted that the distribution of salaries and pensions, during the initial working days of the month, often get disrupted on account of server-related issues. “The committee notes that the problem persists even after replacing the server,” the report said.

It further recommended the department to start front offices in all the treasuries so as to assist the public and reduce crowding. Of the 224 treasuries, only 46 have a ‘token display and management system’, the report said.

