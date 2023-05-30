TRDM to submit joint inspection report on Aralam Farm

May 30, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - KANNUR

The Tribal Resettlement and Development Mission (TRDM) has informed the Legislative Committee on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare of the Kerala Assembly that it will submit the report of the joint inspection conducted this week to find out those who are not interested in settling in Aralam Farm despite being given land, who have shifted their plots, and who have encroached upon lands.

The District Tribal Officer informed that 3,227 people who do not have their own land have been issued possession deeds in six farms and 1,484 people are currently permanent residents. He informed that the joint inspection report will be submitted to the Janakiya Samithi (People’s Committee) chaired by the president of the district panchayat after considering its recommendation at the village-level meeting. Chairman and MLA O.R. Kelu suggested to hand over the copy of the report to the committee.

The Scheduled Tribe department was also asked to submit a comprehensive report on 391 uninhabitable houses - those even lacking sanitation facilities - constructed by the State Nirmidhi Kendra in Aralam Farm during 2008-09. The District Tribal Officer informed that 304 new houses have been given instead of the uninhabitable ones.

The Addional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran informed that the District Disaster Management Committee meeting to be held on June 1 will consider the complaint filed in Thiruvangad village of Thalassery taluk demanding to remove the soil form the north side of Kutimakul Atholimala to avoid the risk of landslips.

Committee members including I.C. Balakrishnan, N.A. Nellikunu, V. Srinijin, District Collector S. Chandrasekhar, ADM K.K. Divakaran, Asst. Collector Misal Sagar Bharat, attended the sitting.

