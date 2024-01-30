ADVERTISEMENT

TRCMPU to pay extra ₹3.50 per litre of milk

January 30, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Farmers to get ₹3 per litre

The Hindu Bureau

Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers Union (TRCMPU) has announced an additional ₹3.50 per litre of milk procured from the dairy cooperative societies in four southern districts, with ₹3 going to farmers.

This decision was taken by the board of directors of TRCMPU, its chairperson Mani Viswanath said here on Tuesday.

With this increase, the societies under TRCMPU would get ₹48.31 per litre of milk, Ms. Viswanath said. The societies and farmers will get the increase from February, quantified on the basis of the procurement of December 2023.

So far this financial year (2023-24), TRCMPU had implemented various schemes worth ₹10.41 crore to step up production of milk and allied products, a press note issued by the union said.

