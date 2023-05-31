Trawling ban from June 10 at midnight

May 31, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Cabinet’s decision for a 50-day ban on mechanised fishing will help conserve marine resources; It also sanctions ₹25 lakh to the parents of house surgeon Vandana Das

The Cabinet has imposed a trawling ban off the coast of Kerala from June 10 midnight to July 31.

The 50-day ban on mechanised fishing will help conserve marine resources and protect natural fish hatcheries and fries during the trawling season. Fisheries, revenue and coastal police authorities would enforce the trawl ban.

Ex-gratia payment

The Cabinet on Wednesday sanctioned ₹25 lakh to the parents of house surgeon Vandana Das, who was fatally stabbed while performing night duty at the Kottarakara taluk hospital, as an ex gratia payment. It extended a similar amount to the family of Fire and Rescue Department Officer J.S. Renjth, who was killed in the line of duty while dousing a chemical fire at the warehouse of the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation in Thiruvananthapuram mid-May.

The Cabinet also sanctioned ₹10 lakh as relief for the wife of Kerala Water Authority contract employee, N.K. Shibu, who died while cleaning a water tank.

Sign language expert

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to employ the services of a sign language expert to interpret speeches at government functions for people who are hard of hearing. It would pay the interpreters ₹1,000 as a honorarium for an hour’s work.

The Cabinet appointed two new committees to vet eminent personalities considered for Kerala awards. It approved a proposal mooted by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe department to accord land to landless members of the marginalised communities as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide potable piped water to rural households.

Tenure extension

The Cabinet extended the tenure of State Police Complaints Authority chairperson Justice V.K. Mohanan till 2026.