Trawlers preparing to return to sea

Fishermen in final preparation on mechanised fishing boats at Sakthikulangara in Kollam on Saturday as the 52-day trawling ban ends on Sunday midnight. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

July 30, 2022 19:18 IST

The annual trawling ban ends on Sunday midnight

As trawlers are all set to turn on their engines after a 52-day annual break, Kerala’s crisis-hit fisheries sector keep hopes of a better tomorrow even while harbouring some apprehensions.

A massive fleet of nearly 3,600 mechanised vessels will venture into the sea on Sunday midnight. The fishing community is keeping its fingers crossed in hopes of a monsoon bounty.

Even before the trawl ban came into effect on June 9, majority of fishing boats from the State were idling due to the rise in fuel prices and depletion of marine resources. While the fish landing centres across the State are once again buzzing with activity, all agree that only a good season can bring back cheer to Kerala coasts.

“Only 25% of the mechanised boats were operating before the trawling ban and many boats are venturing into the sea after an extended break. We were unable to maintain operational viability due to the dip in catch. We are expecting a great harvest, as we are returning to the fishing fields after a long time,” says Joseph Xavier Kalappurakkal from Kochi, who is also the general secretary of All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

Fishermen prepare new nets at Shakt​h​i​k​ulangara Harbor​ in Kollam to go out to sea as the 52-day tr​awling ban ends on Sunday midnight. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Meanwhile, many of the fishers are worried as the traditional sector had reported a poor season during June-July. “We have no idea if there has been any major migration or the currents have changed. Except for some northern districts, we didn’t receive a healthy monsoon this year. During June, it was much less than normal and there was no proper showers even during Karikkidaka vavu. Good rains mean good catch and we are worried,” says Seban, a fisher from Kollam.

Most boat owners have invested lakhs on the maintenance and new equipment so that the vessels are perfectly seaworthy after the ban. “We have borrowed money from loan sharks and the interest rates are huge. After a long dry spell, it is our last chance,” says Sam, boat owner from Alappuzha.

A lot of migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal have landed in the State in search of work during the season. In earlier times, most of them were accommodated, but this year some were asked to wait till the trend is more evident. “This season is very crucial for us and our survival depends on the next two months. All trawlers in Kerala will be ready by midnight, as each hour is valuable for us. Small trawlers will bring back their catch on the same day, but big ones fishing in deep sea will take more than a couple of days. The picture will be clear only after a week,” says Peter Mathias, president of the association.