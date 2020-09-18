Trawler intrusion sparks rift in coastal waters

Trawlers intruding the coastal waters has once again sparked a rift between fishers in the traditional and mechanised sectors.
According to traditional fishers, trawlers have been scouring the coastal waters day and night breaching all norms and threatening their livelihood.
“The area has run out of catch due to overfishing and the traditional fishers are returning empty handed. Night trawling is banned in Kerala and mechanised boats are not allowed to operate up to 10 km in coastal waters. But hundreds of trawlers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu are currently fishing in the area,” said T. Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF).
They allege that trawlers were indulging in juvenile fishing, catching fish below regular legal size and supplying it to fish meal factories. “The coastal police and marine enforcement are taking no action against the trawlers. Traditional fishers across the State have expressed their resentment over the issue. The mechanised boats are using COVID-19 as an excuse to loot the coastal waters,” Mr. Peter said.
The Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation and NFF had already appealed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma demanding immediate government intervention in the matter.
“The violators should be arrested and their boats seized, otherwise it will lead to a serious conflict among fishers in coastal waters,” they said in a statement.
