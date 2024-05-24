Trawl ban: meeting reviews arrangements in district

The district administration is coordinating with various departments to ensure the safety of fishermen at sea during the 52-day trawling ban which will come into effect from June 9 midnight. A meeting chaired by District Collector Geromic George here on Friday reviewed the arrangements to enforce the trawling ban and ensure the safety of traditional fishers putting out to sea.

A control room functioning round the clock has been opened at Vizhinjam and 18 sea rescue guards deployed. A marine ambulance will be posted at Vizhinjam and a boat at the Muthalapozhy fishing harbour. Additional boats and small vessels will also be pressed into service for emergency response. Special squads will be posted at the Muthalapozhy harbour in three shifts.

Fisheries officials told the meeting that WhatsApp groups including representatives of various religious communities will be started to convey information about weather conditions at sea, apart from display boards set up for the purpose. The groups would be monitored round the clock.

Various measures

Fishermen venturing out to sea would have their Aadhaar cards verified. Fishing vessels would be required to carry rescue equipment and the owners would have to inform the Fisheries department or coastal police about migrant workers aboard the craft. Registration and licence would be mandatory for the vessels. The nets used for fishing would also be inspected by officials at harbours to prevent the use of illegal equipment to net more catch.

The Collector urged fishermen to heed the weather warnings in the light of the adverse conditions at sea.

Fishermen in distress can call the emergency control room at the collectorate at 1077 or the fisheries control room at 0471-2480335/2481118 for assistance. The mobile numbers 9496007035, 9496007026 or 7907921586 of the Fisheries department and Marine Enforcement wing can also be contacted.

Additional District Magistrate C.Premji and officials of the Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Civil Supplies departments and police attended the meeting.

