Travellers grab Kerala tour packages at rock-bottom price of ₹5 through Holiday Heist

Month-long campaign by Kerala Tourism in the form of a bidding game; the chatbot Maya unveiled new tour packages every day for 30 days in July

August 10, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Holiday Heist’, a month-long ground-breaking campaign by Kerala Tourism to woo tourists through an engaging and thrilling bidding experience on WhatsApp, turned out to be a resounding success with travellers from across the country making a whopping 80,000 bids to visit the State’s prime destinations at unbelievably low prices.

The bidding game, conducted in July, also generated over 45 million impressions besides amassing a formidable 13 million plus video views. The first initiative of its kind in the country, some lucky participants, through their ingenious bids, managed to secure tour packages worth over ₹30,000 for a mere ₹5.

5.2 lakh interactions

Throughout the campaign period, Maya, the Kerala Tourism chatbot, witnessed a remarkable 5.2 lakh interactions, bubbling with shared enthusiasm, dreams, and aspirations as participants bonded over their love for travel in and exploration of God’s Own Country. The unique game revolved around the concept of ‘lowest unique bidding’, challenging participants to secure incredible tour packages with their lowest and distinctive bids.

During the campaign, Maya, reachable at 7510512345, unveiled new tour packages for 30 days, providing participants fresh chances to triumph in each day of July. With 30 captivating packages up for grabs, lucky winners had the opportunity to bag a dream Kerala holiday.

“Holiday Heist will stand out as a massive hit for Kerala Tourism with the campaign redefining tour package promotions through an exhilarating game on WhatsApp. It successfully captured the attention and enthusiasm of travellers,” Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said. “First-ever initiative of its kind by a tourism department in the country, the campaign proved effective in expanding our network and fostering new connections. We warmly welcomed 41,000 new contacts into our travel community, solidifying our position as a hub for passionate travelers,” he said.

Tourism Secretary K. Biju said the campaign revolutionised tour package promotions by inspiring strategic thinking, creativity, and a spirit of adventure among participants. Launched in March 2022, Maya has become a popular platform with over 1.5 lakh contacts and has engaged in more than three lakhs active conversations.

