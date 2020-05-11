Travel-linked cases rise in Karnataka, Kerala

Andhra Pradesh inched closer to the 2,000-mark for COVID-19 cases, and with one more death, its toll touched 45. The State had 50 new positive cases in nine districts on Sunday. Telangana reported 30-plus fresh cases for the second consecutive day, concentrated in Greater Hyderabad area.

In a sharp rise, Karnataka reported 54 positive samples on Sunday, of which 72% had a travel history.

Kerala had a slow rise of cases, with some expatriates and travellers adding to the tally.

Tourists in Karnataka

A single day high in Karnataka took the total to 848. A total of 39 patients who tested positive had a travel history to Ahmedabad or Ajmer. They were stranded tourists, said Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. “As they had travel history to States that have high COVID-19 positive cases, they were all placed under quarantine and tested ,” he said.

Meanwhile, another death was reported taking Karnataka’s toll to 31. The patient was a 56-year-old woman who passed away on May 7 and later confirmed COVID-19 positive. The patient had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Meanwhile, of the 54 new cases reported on Sunday, 22 were from Belagavi, eight each from Bagalkote and Shivamogga, seven from Uttara Kannada, four from Kalaburagi, three from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chikkaballapur and Davangere districts.

Eight persons who had tested positive for Covid-19 from Shivamogga were those who had boarded a train on March 5 from Davangere to attend a religious conference. But they were stranded in Ahmedabad due to lockdown.

Slow rise in cases

Kerala was experiencing a slow climb in COVID-19 cases again, with seven persons, including three expatriates, testing positive on Sunday.

Three of the cases were from Wayanad, two were from Thrissur and one each from Malappuram and Ernakulam.

The cases from Thrissur and Malappuram were expatriates who had come from Abu Dhabi on May 7. The case in Ernakulam had travelled from Chennai.

Two cases in Wayanad had developed the disease through contact, while the third had come to the State from Chennai.

Four persons who were under treatment had recovered. Of the 512 COVID-19 cases in the State so far, 489 had recovered. At present, 20 persons were under treatment. A total of 37,464 samples were sent for testing, of which 36,464 samples were negative. Of the sentinel surveillance samples from front line health workers and other priority groups, 3,525 were negative.

Death in Kurnool

The number of active cases in Andhra Pradesh stood at 1,010. While 38 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, a total of 925 patients had recovered, with a recovery rate of 46.7%. The mortality rate was 2.2% as 12 deaths were reported during the past six days.

Kurnool, with the highest number of cases, had the highest number of deaths. With the latest death, the district toll was 16. Kurnool, Krishna (13) and Guntur (8) accounted for 82% of total deaths.

Of the new cases, 16 were in Chittoor, 13 in Kurnool, six in Guntur, five each in Anantapur and Nellore, two in Prakasam and one each was reported in Kadapa, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

Telangana’s new cases took the total to 1,196. On Sunday, the tally went up by 33 with the Greater Hyderabad share being 26. There were no deaths, after one fatality reported on Saturday.

Significantly, among Sunday’s cases were seven migrant workers.

(With inputs from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada and Hyderabad)