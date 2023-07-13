Travel bloggers begin journey across Kerala to create content

July 13, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 30 travel bloggers from across the world have commenced a two-week long road trip across Kerala to create stories and other content for social media platforms on various tourist attractions in the State.

Flagging off the 7th edition of the Kerala Blog Express here on Thursday, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas said the campaign would inspire and attract travellers from around the world to get first-hand experience of the magic of Kerala. He said KBE was a celebration of Kerala’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and warm hospitality.

Travelling in a customised luxury bus festooned with Kerala Tourism’s campaign logo and message, the bloggers will explore curated destinations in Kerala over the next two weeks, interacting with locals, relishing the rich and diverse cuisine and immersing themselves in Kerala’s unique cultural realm.

“The unique trip invites influential storytellers from around the world for embarking on a two-week-long adventure showcasing the essence of God’s Own Country. They will experience the state’s stunning backwaters, pristine beaches, lush green hills, rich heritage and vibrant traditions,” the minister said.

Diverse activities

He added that Kerala Tourism had planned a diverse range of activities and experiences showcasing the true essence of Kerala.

Kerala Tourism Secretary K. Biju, Director P.B. Nooh, Additional Director (General) S. Premkrishnan and KTDC Managing Director Shikha Surendran were present.

Two of the travel bloggers are Indians and others are from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Italy, Romania, U.S., U.K., Netherlands, Canada, Kenya, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Turkey and Colombia.

They have already visited Kovalam and other destinations in the State capital. The itinerary of the bloggers includes Kumarakom and Alappuzha on July 14, followed by trips to Thekkady, Munnar, Athirappally, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Shoranur and Kochi.