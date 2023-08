August 13, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - KOCHI

People can travel any distance in Kochi Metro trains on August 15 – Independence Day.

The minimum ticket fare will continue to be ₹10. The trains will operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Kochi-1 cardholders will get the benefit of fare for the day as cashback.

The average number of daily commuters in the metro increased from 85,545 in July to 89,401 in August. A slew of offers and travel passes has helped attract more people to the metro, says a release.

