Travel and food voted top addictions for students in Puthulahariyilekku Oru Vote campaign in Kozhikode

Kozhikode District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy handing over a torch to Varghese Mathew, principal of St. Xavier’s College, Eranhipalam, as part of the ‘Puthulahariyilekku Oru Vote’ campaign on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Travel and food were voted as the first and second best addictions on the inaugural day of ‘Puthulahariyilekku Oru Vote’, an anti-addiction campaign organised by the Kozhikode district administration at Holy Cross College at Nadakkavu in the city.

A vehicle named ‘Ballot on Wheels’ is travelling across college campuses in the district conducting an ‘election’ in which several addictive factors, including food and travel have been enrolled as ‘candidates’.

The ‘Ballot on Wheels’ was rolled out on Friday from St. Xavier’s College at Eranhipalam, where District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy flagged it off. He also handed over a torch to college principal Varghese Mathew. The vehicle will travel throughout the district connecting select colleges, other educational institutions, and major tourist destinations, to create awareness against drugs.

The vehicle has a mini-exhibition and facility for video screening within it. Interactive games will be held at selected junctions, besides distribution of pamphlets, documentary screening, discussions, and quiz sessions. Special programmes will be held at tribal colonies and along the coastal belt.

The campaign is part of Puthulahariyilekku, a year-long drive against drugs in association with Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, Excise, Social Justice and various other government departments, and local bodies. It is an effort to control the increasing drug abuse in the district.