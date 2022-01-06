Travel agents meet at Kovalam to bolster tourism

Thiruvananthapuram

06 January 2022 21:23 IST

Tour operators from key markets across India to come up with packages for destinations in State

Major tour operators in the country have converged at Kovalam here for a three-day destination promotion meet that is expected to firm up partnership with tourism stakeholders in Kerala.

The campaign is organised by the South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF) in association with the Kerala Tourism and Tourism Professionals Club (TPC).

Its objectives include B2B meets to work out mutually beneficial packages to promote prime destinations in the State. The visiting tour operators will be taken through the prime spots in Kovalam, Varkala, and Poovar as part of the promotion drive.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 120 travel agents and tour operators from key markets such as Gujarat, Delhi, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu will meet stakeholders from the State, including hotel partners, to work out packages that would give a boost to tourism in the State.

Minister optimistic

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said major tour operators were showing interest in Kerala as a prime destination, overcoming the constraints triggered by the pandemic. “Tour operators from across the country are convinced that Kerala is the safest place and the State government will offer all support for their plans,” Mr. Riyas said.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja said the B2B meet of the initiative would give a fillip to the tourism sector that has begun to show progress after being hit by the pandemic. “It is a great opportunity for tour operators from other States to get a hands-on feel of our beach activities, including adventure tourism at Kovalam and backwater trips at Poovar. They can design packages for visitors to explore these places,” he added.

“Through such initiatives, we aim to give a big boost to the tourism activities in and around south Kerala. We will soon introduce new itineraries to attract more tourists,” said Manoj Babu, secretary general, SKHF.

Travel Agent Association of Coimbatore (TAAC), Tour Operators Association of Telangana (TOAT), and Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETTA) are the major industry organisations that are attending the meeting.