Travancore Titanium to make Li-ion batteries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 May 2020 00:04 IST

PSU develops lithium trinitrate, main raw material for these batteries

Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP), a public-sector undertaking under the State government and pioneer manufacturer and distributor of Titanium dioxide Anatase grade pigment, is foraying into the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV).The TTP has developed lithium trinitrate, the main raw material for Li-ion batteries.

Talks were on with the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (KDISC) for proceeding with the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries at the TTP, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan said.

It is for the first time that a public-sector unit in the country is manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. The TTP’s research wing developed the main raw material using indigenous technology. The tests held at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Central Electro Chemical Research Institute, Chennai, have confirmed the quality of the developed material.

Advertising

Advertising

In Li-ion battery, lithium trinitrate can be used in place of carbon in positive electrodes. This will help avoid fire and explosion in electric vehicles. Moreover, such batteries will have 10 to 20 times more life than those using carbon. Besides, they will not get heated up during charging and the requirement for creating a cool environment while these batteries are working can be avoided.

The lithium ion batteries developed by the TTP took lesser time for charging, the Minister said .

The State targets a million electric vehicles by 2022 and a pilot fleet of 2,00,000 two-wheelers, 50,000 three wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses and 100 ferry boats by 2020 to be part of the EV bandwagon.