HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Travancore Titanium corruption case against Oommen Chandy, others: petitioner to move Kerala High Court again

With his death, the case against Chandy will stand abated; 10 months passed since court reserved case for orders

September 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi

Ten months after reserving the case for orders, the Kerala High Court will have to take a re-look at the plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Travancore Titanium corruption case with the passing away of Oommen Chandy, the first respondent in the case.

S. Jayan, a trade union leader and a former employee of the company, had moved the court seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ₹256-crore pollution mitigating project, which reportedly turned out to be technically and economically unviable. Oommen Chandy was the then Chief Minister.

With Chandy’s death, the proceedings involving him will stand abated. However, the court will consider the complaints against the other respondents. The prosecution will have to file a memo in the court on the death of Chandy, judicial sources said.

Other respondents

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leader V.K. Ebrahim Kunju, former officials of the company and the private firm involved in the import of the equipment are the other respondents in the case.

The petitioner, who had moved the Vigilance court earlier, had pointed out that the State Vigilance had dragged its feet as senior politicians were involved in the case. Only a CBI probe could bring the culprits to book. Though the State government had issued an order in 2019 asking the CBI to take over the probe, the agency did not act, he pointed out before the court.

Mr. Jayan said he would again approach the High Court shortly as 10 months had passed since the court reserved the case for orders.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.