Travancore Heritage backwater tourism circuit soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 October 2020 18:30 IST

₹8.85 crore project to link Kadinamkulam and Anchuthengu lakes

The work for the Travancore backwater cruise heritage tourism circuit linking the brackish-water Kadinamkulam Lake, the biggest inland waterbody in the capital district, and Anchuthengu lake will begin soon.

Inaugurating the Perumathura beach development work on Wednesday, Minister for Tourism and Decaswoms Kadakampally Surendran said the ₹8.85 crore backwater tourism circuit would give a big boost to tourism in the capital and increase footfall.

Boat jetties will be constructed at Murukkumpuzha, Poundukadavu, Kayikkkarakadavu, Panayilkadavu, and Puthenkadavu. A welcome arch will also be constructed at Veli.

Once the tourism circuit is developed, cruise from Kadinamkulam Lake to Akathumuri is possible if houseboats and speedboats are introduced.

Anjengo Fort, Lighthouse, Asan Memorial, Kayikkara, and historical places will form part of the circuit involving two lakes with Perumathura, 29 km north of Thiruvananthapuram.

Varkala beach

The Minister said Kerala Tourism had kicked off the Phase I of the comprehensive development of the Varkala beach at a cost of ₹9 crore. In addition, projects worth ₹2.66 crore had been completed at Varkala as part of improving the infrastructure facilities.

At Perumathura, Kerala Tourism will construct a road, children’s park, ticket counter, pavillion, walkway, stage, snacks bar, rest rooms, boundary wall, and a life guard room at a cost of ₹3 crore. The Minister said the the work at Perumathura will be completed by May 2021.

Deputy Speaker V. Sasi presided over the function attended by chairpersons of the local bodies and Tourism Department officials.