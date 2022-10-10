Travancore Devaswom Board’s drive to develop Sabarimala gets push from Malaysia

Malaysia Ayyappa Seva Sangam has evinced interest in funding restoration of one of the guesthouses on the hillock

Efforts by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to attract sponsorships for developing pilgrim amenities at Sabarimala have received a major push from Malaysia.

According to TDB officials, the Malaysia Ayyappa Seva Sangam (MASS), a collective of Sabarimala devotees, has evinced interest in funding the restoration of one of the guesthouses on the hillock. In return, the TDB will accord priority for devotees from Malaysia in allocation of rooms at the facility.

“The sponsorship offer was extended during a recent meeting between TDB president K. Ananthagopan and office-bearers of MASS. The cost of restoring the guesthouse is estimated to be around ₹3 crore,” said a TDB official.

Confirming the development, Mr. Ananthagopan said an agreement in this regard would soon be inked between the parties involved. “Provision for accommodation remains one of the key challenges for those visiting Sabarimala from abroad. From Malaysia alone, we receive about 40,000 pilgrims to the hill temple every year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the TDB is set to approach the Union government with a request to bring down visa charges for foreigners visiting Sabarimala. “The exorbitant visa charges and the complexities involved in despatching the dead bodies in case of pilgrim deaths were some of the concerns raised during the meeting,” added Mr. Ananthagopan.

During the visit, the TDB delegation also met Guruswamis (veteran pilgrims) from all 13 provinces of Malaysia and paid a visit to the Ayyappa temple at the Batu Caves.

The TDB has embarked on a sponsorship drive to develop pilgrim amenities in the Sabarimala zone, which has seen several VVIPs and industrialists across the southern States visiting the hill shrine and offering contributions. Proposals worth ₹8 crore, which include construction of an entry gate at Pampa and modernisation of three guesthouses on the hill top, are currently under consideration of the Kerala High Court.

The construction of a convertible hydraulic roof atop the 18 holy steps, which is also being implemented through sponsorship, is slated to be completed before the start of this year’s pilgrimage season.