Travancore Devaswom Board to digitalise its operations

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is set to go in for full digitalisation of its operations as part of various initiatives to mark its 75th anniversary.

The board members as well as permanent employees have also together decided to contribute ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for Wayanad landslide victims.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, TDB president P.S. Prasanth said that the platinum jubilee of the board would be organised without any festivities. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the celebrations.

“Though attempts to digitise the TDB’s operations were made in 2014, it did not succeed. Five months ago, we formed an expert committee to drive the board’s digitisation. Along with the implementation of administrative digitisation through e-governance, e-filing and PRICE software, cash payments through UPI and PoS machines will be implemented at all the 1,255 temples under the TDB. The pilot project has been implemented in two temples,” he said.

The board in association with the Sathya Sai Trust will implement a free dialysis project for devotees. The first free dialysis centre will start functioning in Thiruvananthapuram this month, while two more will become operational at Haripad and Kottarakara later. A comprehensive health insurance project will be implemented for the board’s employees as well as pensioners.

A factory to make cans for distribution of Aravana prasadam at various temples would be set up at Nilakkal.

Solar power project

Mr. Prasanth said that a solar power project would be implemented at Sabarimala Sannidhanam with the cooperation of the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL). The Sabarimala pilgrimage would be shifted to the virtual queue system in a phased manner. The parking capacity at Nilakkal would be increased, he said.

