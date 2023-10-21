ADVERTISEMENT

Trauma care training for doctors and nurses

October 21, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

Trauma care training for doctors and nurses in the State would be carried out in a de-centralised manner under the Apex Trauma and Emergency Learning Centre (ATELC), according to a statement issued by Health Minister Veena George.

The masters’ training programme for trainers in handling medical emergencies, organised by the Department of Medical Education, began at ATELC in Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The modern simulation-based training programme is being held in two batches for medical personnel in Medical Colleges and Nursing Colleges from October 16-21.

All doctors, medical students, nurses and nursing assistants in the State would be given training in managing emergency care by the master trainers

