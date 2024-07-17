The 59-year-old man, who was rescued on Monday morning after being stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for 42 hours, said he wrote a farewell message to his family while he was trapped.

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, who had been headed for the outpatient department of the hospital when the lift stopped working midway on Saturday at noon, said his arms and legs had begun “losing mobility” after spending extended time in the confined space without food or water.

“I made every effort to escape the lift. I tried to open its doors, but when I managed that, I could see only walls. I hit the wall of the lift in frustration. Later, I was unable to move, my hands and legs were losing mobility, and I had no idea what time it was,” Mr. Nair said in an interview to a news channel on Tuesday.

Chance rescue

He added that he used his mobile phone’s torch to write a note to his family. “I was worried that if something happened to me, my children’s education would be affected. I had no water to drink, but I had some poems I had written in my bag, which kept me distracted,” he said.

Mr. Nair was rescued by an operator who had arrived for routine work, according to police.

“I had tried calling all the emergency numbers listed inside the lift, but no one answered. After some time, I understood it was the second Saturday and a Sunday the next day, so I waited for help. When the operator came, I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides and I jumped out of the lift,” he said.

Mr. Nair was subsequently admitted to the hospital for a detailed medical examination. His family had on July 14 night filed a missing case with the Medical College police.

Minister’s visit

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday visited Mr. Nair at the hospital to enquire about his health, which was “satisfactory”, according to the doctors treating him.

The Minister also assured the patient and his family that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident without any leniency. Mr. Nair expressed gratitude for her visit, saying it was a “great comfort”.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from the superintendent of the MCH on how a patient could be trapped in the hospital lift for 42 hours without anyone noticing it.

KSHRC acting chairperson K. Byjunath directed the superintendent to submit a detailed investigation report within 15 days and explain whose negligence had led to the incident, an official release said.

Following an emergency investigation, the State Health department also suspended three hospital employees — two lift operators and a duty sergeant — in connection with the incident. Ms. George said a detailed probe would soon follow and further action would be taken.

(With inputs from The Hindu Bureau in Thiruvananthapuram)

