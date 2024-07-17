GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trapped in lift for 42 hours in Thiruvanthapuram hospital, man wrote farewell note to family

A 59-year-old man was stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in the Kerala capital for two days, but the officials responsible for its operation were unaware of the situation until July 15 morning.

Published - July 17, 2024 10:02 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
The Kerala govt. has suspended three employees of the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the incident. File photo

The Kerala govt. has suspended three employees of the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the incident. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The 59-year-old man, who was rescued on Monday morning after being stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram for 42 hours, said he wrote a farewell message to his family while he was trapped.

Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, who had been headed for the outpatient department of the hospital when the lift stopped working midway on Saturday at noon, said his arms and legs had begun “losing mobility” after spending extended time in the confined space without food or water.

“I made every effort to escape the lift. I tried to open its doors, but when I managed that, I could see only walls. I hit the wall of the lift in frustration. Later, I was unable to move, my hands and legs were losing mobility, and I had no idea what time it was,” Mr. Nair said in an interview to a news channel on Tuesday.

Chance rescue

He added that he used his mobile phone’s torch to write a note to his family. “I was worried that if something happened to me, my children’s education would be affected. I had no water to drink, but I had some poems I had written in my bag, which kept me distracted,” he said.

Mr. Nair was rescued by an operator who had arrived for routine work, according to police.

“I had tried calling all the emergency numbers listed inside the lift, but no one answered. After some time, I understood it was the second Saturday and a Sunday the next day, so I waited for help. When the operator came, I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides and I jumped out of the lift,” he said.

Mr. Nair was subsequently admitted to the hospital for a detailed medical examination. His family had on July 14 night filed a missing case with the Medical College police.

Minister’s visit

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday visited Mr. Nair at the hospital to enquire about his health, which was “satisfactory”, according to the doctors treating him.

The Minister also assured the patient and his family that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident without any leniency. Mr. Nair expressed gratitude for her visit, saying it was a “great comfort”.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday sought a report from the superintendent of the MCH on how a patient could be trapped in the hospital lift for 42 hours without anyone noticing it.

KSHRC acting chairperson K. Byjunath directed the superintendent to submit a detailed investigation report within 15 days and explain whose negligence had led to the incident, an official release said.

Following an emergency investigation, the State Health department also suspended three hospital employees — two lift operators and a duty sergeant — in connection with the incident. Ms. George said a detailed probe would soon follow and further action would be taken.

(With inputs from The Hindu Bureau in Thiruvananthapuram)

Related Topics

emergency planning / disaster management / Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.