Transwomen can get AIDWA membership

January 08, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An amendment regarding this to the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) constitution, deemed historic, was adopted by the 13th national conference of the association

The Hindu Bureau

A historic amendment to the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) constitution to include transwomen in its membership was adopted by the 13th national conference of the association here on Sunday.

According to the amended Article 4(c), any woman, including transwoman, who was 15 years of age or above who agreed with the aims and objectives of AIDWA could become a member.

By launching membership for transwomen, problems and solutions could be studied in detail and demands raised together, association vice president U. Vasuki said.

In the afternoon, the national conference deliberated on six papers that were discussed at State levels earlier. A paper on ‘Climate change and women’ set out the urgent need for policy changes at macro and micro levels. AIDWA had to engage its rank and file to bring home the crucial challenge posed by climate change to women, it said.

The paper on ‘National Education Policy, 2020: A setback for women’s struggle for equality’ looked at the ‘anti-women’ NEP and its ‘patriarchal’ vision. In the paper, AIDWA put forth practical demands on preschool education, ICDS, school education, higher education, and expansion of public funding.

The paper on ‘Rights of the girl child’ discussed the critical area of girl children and their rights. It recommended strict implementation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, right to health and education, allocation of separate and adequate budget for welfare schemes for girls, and strict monitoring of child marriages and girl child trafficking .

The paper on ‘Women’s rights and the question of unity’ stressed the urgent need to unite all women against the imposition of a ‘Hindu’ nation based on Manusmriti. It called for strengthening the links between the struggle for women’s rights and the movements against the caste system. The paper on ‘Unemployment and women’ set forth demands such as registering women in all occupations as workers, equal pay for equal work, expansion of MGNREGS, provision of social security, paid leave, maternity entitlements for all women workers etc.

Another paper discussed was on ‘The women’s movement in India and the freedom struggle.’

