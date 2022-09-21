Kerala

Transwoman accuses police officer of humiliation

A transwoman in the city has approached the District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) with a complaint against a Circle Inspector, alleging that the latter had humiliated her by calling her a sex worker.

Deepa Rani had approached the Nadakkavu police on Tuesday to file a complaint that someone using an unknown number had been abusing her over the phone. The Circle Inspector asked if she was a transgender and on replying in the affirmative, allegedly brushed away her complaint.

Deepa Rani said the officer assumed that she was a sex worker and said that the unknown caller could be her customer. Moreover, he refused to register her complaint and questioned her for recording the conversation with the officer, she alleged.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A. Akbar said he had received the complaint and had handed it over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Town).


