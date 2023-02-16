Transport utilities go slow on switching over to alternative fuels

February 16, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), now the Kerala Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) too has decided to ‘go slow’ on the proposed shift to alternative fuels.

The KSINC has plans to convert its diesel-powered passenger and cargo ferries to alternative fuels such as compressed natural gas (CNG) in phases as part of reducing carbon emission and operational costs.

However, the KSINC has now decided to divert the funds meant for retrofitting the ferries with CNG kits for the construction of a cruise ferry terminal for Nefertiti, the Egyptian-themed luxury vessel owned by the Corporation. The ₹7.4-crore project received an allocation of ₹5.32 crore so far and it requires ₹2.08 crore more for completing the cruise/ferry jetty and the terminal project.

For cruise terminal

The project to retrofit the ferries with CNG kits received a sum of ₹2.71 crore in the current financial year. Since the project to switch over to alternative fuels remains a non-starter due to the rise in the market price of CNG and the paucity of efficient engines, the Corporation has decided to divert ₹2.08 crore for the cruise-terminal project.

A senior officer of the KSINC told The Hindu that the present market conditions were not conducive to switching over to alternative fuels as the price of CNG was almost equal to that of diesel after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The retrofitted ferries would become a liability if the corporation took a plunge without analysing the market conditions. Moreover, the fund allocated for the project would get lapsed. Against this backdrop, the corporation had decided to use the fund for other activities, he said.

Electric is profitable

The KSRTC is also dragging its feet on switching over to LNG or CNG in the wake of the rise in fuel prices. A senior Transport department officer said the KSRTC was hoping to covert majority of its city buses to electric as it was profitable now. In the case of LNG or CNG, the corporation had introduced five CNG-powered buses in Thiruvananthapuram city limits, the performance of which was being monitored. While some buses yielded good results, the performance of some other buses was not that encouraging, he said.

Market conditions

The price of CNG was expected to come down to around ₹60-65 if it was brought under the administered price mechanism. So a final call on this matter would be taken after analysing the performance of the buses along with market conditions, he said. The Corporation recently explored the possibility of switching over to LNG after sending a delegation to Gujarat. Recently, the Transport department has also asked the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to go for re-tendering after the bids received for running hydrogen-powered buses were found not economically feasible.