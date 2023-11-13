Transport Minister to meet private bus operators in Kerala on November 14

November 13, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

Close on the heels of private buses observing a day’s strike on October 31 seeking the State government’s intervention to rescue Kerala’s private bus sector, Transport Minister Antony Raju will meet representatives of bus operator associations from across the State at Ernakulam Guest House on November 14.

Private bus operators had warned of indefinite strike from November 21 if their demands were not met.

“We will apprise him of the crisis facing the sector where the number of buses fell from over 35,000 about 15 years ago to about 10,000 now, due to a host of issues,” said P. Gopinathan, general convenor of the joint panel of bus operators. The three major demands of the panel were increasing students’ concession fare, restoration of bus services that operated beyond 140 km, and permission to resume limited-stop services, he added.

Students now pay approximately 10% of the ticket fare, which is insufficient to cater to the increasing operation-and-maintenance cost of buses. Their minimum fare must be revised to ₹5. Similarly, the notification issued by the government in May 2023 curbing the operation of stage-carriage private buses beyond 140 km has resulted in over 200 buses idling. Many of them have submitted the G-form to the Motor Vehicles department (MVD), since there is no point in paying road tax if buses do not operate trips. Likewise, a bulk of the about 2,000 buses that operated limited-stop services till May currently operated as ordinary services, affecting availability of buses in many routes, said Mr. Gopinathan.

While agreeing to install seat belt for drivers, the joint panel has decided to seek time till April 2024 to adhere to the Transport department’s November 1 deadline to install dual camera while producing buses for their annual fitness test. Bus operators are also peeved at the government not reimbursing ₹5,000 per bus for the dual camera, as had been agreed upon in 2022, since a pair of quality cameras costs approximately ₹14,000.

Sources in the MVD said bus operators had apprised them of the difficulty in procuring quality cameras. They had also been demanding tax concessions to rein in operational expenses, they said.

