ADVERTISEMENT

Transplant institute to be completed in a time-bound manner

Published - June 27, 2024 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Institute is being set up to bring all organ transplant and related activities in Kerala under a single umbrella

The Hindu Bureau

The work on the Organ and Tissue Transplant Institute, which is being set up in Kozhikode, will be completed in a time-bound manner, a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet has given the sanction for setting up the institute with an assistance of ₹558.68 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The institute is being set up to bring all organ transplant and related activities in the State under a single umbrella. Transplant-related treatment, teaching, training, research and organ donation activities will be coordinated under the institute. It has been conceptualised in such a manner that comprehensive care, including all activities from the treatment of end stage organ failure to transplant and rehabilitation, is provided through the institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

510-bed facility

The 510-bed transplant institute will come up on 20 acres at Chevayoor, Kozhikode. Four blocks of six storeys each are being planned, housing 219 general beds, 42 special ward beds, 58 intensive care units beds, 83 high-dependency unit beds, 16 operating rooms, dialysis centre, and transplant research institute. These will be completed in phases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fourteen specialty divisions will be set up in the first phase and seven in the second phase. Academics will be an important part of the institute and eventually, 31 academic courses are being planned.

Transplantation of cornea, kidney, liver, intestine, pancreas, heart, lungs, bone marrow and soft tissue, and hands and bone replacement surgeries are being envisaged in the institute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US