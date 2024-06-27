Transplant institute to be completed in a time-bound manner

The work on the Organ and Tissue Transplant Institute, which is being set up in Kozhikode, will be completed in a time-bound manner, a statement issued here by Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Cabinet has given the sanction for setting up the institute with an assistance of ₹558.68 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

The institute is being set up to bring all organ transplant and related activities in the State under a single umbrella. Transplant-related treatment, teaching, training, research and organ donation activities will be coordinated under the institute. It has been conceptualised in such a manner that comprehensive care, including all activities from the treatment of end stage organ failure to transplant and rehabilitation, is provided through the institute.

510-bed facility

The 510-bed transplant institute will come up on 20 acres at Chevayoor, Kozhikode. Four blocks of six storeys each are being planned, housing 219 general beds, 42 special ward beds, 58 intensive care units beds, 83 high-dependency unit beds, 16 operating rooms, dialysis centre, and transplant research institute. These will be completed in phases.

Fourteen specialty divisions will be set up in the first phase and seven in the second phase. Academics will be an important part of the institute and eventually, 31 academic courses are being planned.

Transplantation of cornea, kidney, liver, intestine, pancreas, heart, lungs, bone marrow and soft tissue, and hands and bone replacement surgeries are being envisaged in the institute.