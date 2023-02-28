Translational research centres to be set up in universities

February 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Translational research centres will be opened in universities to ensure that the researches done in varsities have practical applications in daily life, Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

New faculty members are being given research grants to encourage them to take up research and patent cells have been opened in universities for researchers to secure patents, she said while replying to a submission by Abid Hussain.

Most of the research theses coming out of the State universities are of high standards and attempts to portray all theses as substandard will only kill the confidence of the researchers, Dr. Bindu said.

The research advisory committee is assessing the progress of research every six months. The theses are submitted to universities along with the plagiarism verification certificates . Various software are used to detect plagiarism in research theses. However, as plagiarism software for Malayalam, Hindi, Sanskrit and Syriac languages are not available, the guide has to issue the certificate that plagiarism is within acceptable limits. All theses are evaluated by national or international experts, Dr. Bindu added.