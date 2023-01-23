HamberMenu
Translation keeps languages active: Meena Kandasamy

January 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Writer Meena Kandasamy has said that translation of literary works from one language to another transports readers into another world and at the same time helps keep languages active too.

She was delivering a lecture at an international seminar titled ‘Beyond translation: Transcending the frontiers of (re)writing’ at the University of Calicut on Monday. Ms. Kandasamy also pointed out that it was sometimes difficult to translate certain things without losing their meaning conveyed in the original language.

The event was organised by the department of English and the National Translation Mission, Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, Karnataka, as a mark of respect to K.M. Sheriff, Associate Professor, Department of English, who is retiring from service this year.

