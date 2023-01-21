Transition to electric to be quicker in, scooter, auto, taxi, and intracity bus segments: expert

January 21, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The transition to e-mobility will be quicker in the scooter, auto, taxi, and intracity bus sectors in the present decade, while the intercity buses and trucks are likely to continue to run on fossil fuel-powered engines, said S.S.V. Ramkumar, director R&D, Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

He was addressing a session on future fuels for the transport sector at the international conference on e-mobility and alternative fuels – Evolve 2023, here on Saturday.

The transition will be faster in segments like the scooter, auto, and taxi sectors, while bikes powered by 200-300 cc fossil-fuel engines will take some time to become electric.

Similarly, taxis and intracity buses that normally cover an average of 100 km inside the city a day will also be replaced by electric buses. In the case of inter-city buses and trucks, which for instance connect Thiruvananthapuram -Kochi or other such cities, the transition will not be easy in the immediate future, said Mr. Ramkumar.

The response for switching to electric will be mixed for private cars, but the vehicle manufacturers can explore the potential of hybrid technology in this segment which will reduce carbon emission considerably and raise the fuel efficiency of engines significantly, said Mr. Ramkumar. The State governments should take the lead to speed up the transition sector-wise on a mission mode, he added.

The India Energy Outlook 2021 also underscores this point which estimated the oil demand for transportation at 105 Million Metric Tonne Per Annum, (MMTPA) in 2019, pegs an annual oil consumption of 265 MMTPA in 2030 and 220 MMTPA in 2040. In the case of electricity generation, 78% of the country’s total electricity was generated from non-renewable sources like thermal power plants and it is estimated at 61% in 2030. But the emergence of hydrogen technology hints at a hydrogen era in the sector by 2050, added Mr. Ramkumar.

The three-day international conference will aid the attempt of the State to switch towards electric vehicles and green transport systems, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil who inaugurated the valedictory function. Transport Minister Antony Raju who presided over the concluding ceremony announced that the State would hold the international conference every year to implement the ideas put forth by the experts. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is also ready to provide its land for the manufacturing of electric vehicles, he announced.