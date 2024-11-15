ADVERTISEMENT

Transit point opened at Kochi airport for Sabarimala pilgrims

Published - November 15, 2024 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday inaugurated a 5,000-sq ft ‘Edathavalom’ (transit point) at the Cochin International Airport for Sabarimala pilgrims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, he said all steps had been taken to ensure that pilgrims had darshan and returned without encountering hassles. Over 6,000 pilgrims had used the transit point here here last year. A flight information display system too has been readied at the airport.

The other amenities include a food counter, pre-paid taxi counter, and a help desk of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Pilgrims can also have affordable accommodation at the airport’s aero lounge, says a release.

Mr. Rajeeve also flagged off special KSRTC bus services from the airport to Sabarimala on the day. Chartered buses will be made available if there are over 30 passengers from the airport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Railways have decided to issue permits to passenger vehicle operators to ferry pilgrims to Sabarimala from Ernakulam Junction railway station as per rates specified by the Motor Vehicles department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US