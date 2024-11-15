 />
Transit point opened at Kochi airport for Sabarimala pilgrims

Published - November 15, 2024 12:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on Thursday inaugurated a 5,000-sq ft ‘Edathavalom’ (transit point) at the Cochin International Airport for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion, he said all steps had been taken to ensure that pilgrims had darshan and returned without encountering hassles. Over 6,000 pilgrims had used the transit point here here last year. A flight information display system too has been readied at the airport.

The other amenities include a food counter, pre-paid taxi counter, and a help desk of the Travancore Devaswom Board. Pilgrims can also have affordable accommodation at the airport’s aero lounge, says a release.

Mr. Rajeeve also flagged off special KSRTC bus services from the airport to Sabarimala on the day. Chartered buses will be made available if there are over 30 passengers from the airport.

The Railways have decided to issue permits to passenger vehicle operators to ferry pilgrims to Sabarimala from Ernakulam Junction railway station as per rates specified by the Motor Vehicles department.

