ADVERTISEMENT

TransGrid 3.0 in the pipeline, says Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

Published - October 18, 2024 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Construction of 400 kV power highway linking the south and north of the State is in the final stages, says Krishnankutty

The Hindu Bureau

The State government intends to follow up the TransGrid 2.0 project designed to strengthen Kerala’s internal transmission network with TransGrid 3.0, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating a 110-kV substation at Palode here, Mr. Krishnankutty said the State’s power transmission network, notably that of the north Kerala districts, will take a big leap forward with TransGrid 3.0.

The revised TransGrid 2.0 plan with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore was designed to save 521 million units (mu) by reducing system losses. Implemented by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), it envisaged the construction of three 400 kV substations, twenty-two 220 kV substations, one 110 kV substation, and 3,678 circuit km of extra high voltage lines.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that the construction of the 400 kV power highway linking the south and north of the State is in its final stages. The construction of 24 substations were completed during the present government’s term, while work on 31 were started.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided. KSEB Director (Transmission and System Operations) Saji Paulose and senior KSEB officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US