TransGrid 3.0 in the pipeline, says Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty

The State government intends to follow up the TransGrid 2.0 project designed to strengthen Kerala’s internal transmission network with TransGrid 3.0, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty said here on Friday.

Inaugurating a 110-kV substation at Palode here, Mr. Krishnankutty said the State’s power transmission network, notably that of the north Kerala districts, will take a big leap forward with TransGrid 3.0.

The revised TransGrid 2.0 plan with an outlay of ₹10,000 crore was designed to save 521 million units (mu) by reducing system losses. Implemented by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), it envisaged the construction of three 400 kV substations, twenty-two 220 kV substations, one 110 kV substation, and 3,678 circuit km of extra high voltage lines.

Mr. Krishnankutty said that the construction of the 400 kV power highway linking the south and north of the State is in its final stages. The construction of 24 substations were completed during the present government’s term, while work on 31 were started.

D.K. Murali, MLA, presided. KSEB Director (Transmission and System Operations) Saji Paulose and senior KSEB officials were present.

