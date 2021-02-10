Transgender woman who contested in Kannur Corporation election ends life

The only transgender, who contestant as independent candidate in the local election in the State died after she reportedly ended life in Kannur.
According to police, the deceased Sneha, a transgender woman, residing in the Samajwadi colony in Thottada, suffered burns while at her home and she died on the way to the hospital. Her body is kept at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. The incident took place on Tuesday evening.
Though the primary investigation concluded it as a suicide, more details would be revealed only after further investigation, police added.
The deceased was the only transgender woman who contested during the local body in the State. She contested from Kizhunna, ward 36 in Kannur Corporation.
A social activist, who strongly voiced for the upliftment of the transgender and their rights, she entered the maiden election fray with a hope to change the situation in her colony and in the ward.
Social activist and environmentalist Vinod Payyada, expressing his grief said that she was in forefront of all protest including the farmers protest recently. Her demise is an unfortunate incident, he added.
Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling these numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056
