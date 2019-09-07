Kerala

Transgender poet Vijayarajamallika gets married

Poet Vijayarajamallika and Jashim

Vijayarajamallika, transgender poet, got married to her lover Jashim here on Saturday.

The simple wedding ceremony was held at the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad hall on Saturday. People from all walks of life blessed the couple.

Vijayarajamallika is a paralegal volunteer at the Thrissur City women police station.

Hailing from Mannuthy, Jashim is a software engineer.

The couple got married despite strong protests from Jashim’s family.

“It’s a dream come true for us. We have been waiting for this moment for a long. It was our dream to get married with the recognition of society,” said Vijayarajamallika after the wedding ceremony.

The first transgender poet in Mallayam, Vijayarajamallika’s collection of poetry Diavathinte Makal has been included in the syllabus of Madras University.

Her autobiography will be released soon.

