Transgender poet Vijayarajamallika gets married

Vijayarajamallika, transgender poet, got married to her lover Jashim here on Saturday.
The simple wedding ceremony was held at the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad hall on Saturday. People from all walks of life blessed the couple.
Vijayarajamallika is a paralegal volunteer at the Thrissur City women police station.
Hailing from Mannuthy, Jashim is a software engineer.
The couple got married despite strong protests from Jashim’s family.
“It’s a dream come true for us. We have been waiting for this moment for a long. It was our dream to get married with the recognition of society,” said Vijayarajamallika after the wedding ceremony.
The first transgender poet in Mallayam, Vijayarajamallika’s collection of poetry Diavathinte Makal has been included in the syllabus of Madras University.
Her autobiography will be released soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor