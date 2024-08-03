Transgender issues: Order for appointment of complaint redressal officer in govt. departments

The government has issued an order for appointment of a complaint redressal officer in offices of heads of all government departments and government, public sector, quasi-government, and private institutions in the State to address complaints of the transgender community.

Section 11 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, states that every establishment shall designate a person to be a complaint officer to deal with complaints related to violation of the provisions of the Act. A communication from the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry in February 2023 was also received by the State in this regard.

As per the order issued recently by the State’s Social Justice department, second level officer in the offices of heads of all Union/State government departments and government, public sector, quasi-government, and private institutions can be designated as the complaint redressal officer.

In the event of any problem faced by transgender persons in connection with that particular establishment, a complaint can be submitted to the redressal officer. Within 15 days of receiving the complaint, the redressal officer has to conduct an investigation and submit a report to the head of the establishment who, in turn, has to dispose of the report within 15 days.

If the complainant is not satisfied by the resolution/disposal of the complaint, an appeal can be submitted to the head of the establishment. If needed, legal action should be be taken as per Section 18 of the Act.

An annual report of the details of the complaints received by the redressal officer should be recorded in a pro forma and submitted by the head of the institution to the Social Justice Director.

A State Transgender Justice Board member said the Social Justice department orders in connection with transgender issues were not implemented effectively by various departments. For instance, the transgender ID card was rarely recognised by the police department. Similarly, the transgender ID certificate was a supporting document under the Act, but was not easily accepted by authorities. Appointment of a redressal officer would increase awareness of the difficulties faced by the community.

At present, most complaints were sent to the State Transgender Cell or the Minister for Social Justice. The designation of a redressal officer would also help in faster redressal of grievances, the Transgender Justice Board member said.

