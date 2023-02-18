Transgender is a fake state of mind, says IUML leader

February 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Kozhikode

Transgender is a fake state of mind, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State general secretary P.M.A. Salam has said. He was speaking at the delegate session of the Kozhikode district conference of the party that began at Koyilandy near here on Saturday.

Mr. Salam said gender neutrality, a ridiculous concept, would destroy social life and family structure. “Islam does not recognise or believe that there is anything other than man and woman.... Some time ago, one woman declared on her own that she is a man. It is a state of mind. Some of her body parts were removed. She married a man who declared himself to be a woman. A year later, the woman who called herself a man delivered a baby,” Mr. Salam said.

It was forgotten that even though some external organs had been removed, some internal organs would remain there in her body. This happened in Kerala. The incident was celebrated by the media, political parties, and some pseudo-progressive people, he said. “Different dimensions are being given to this fake state of mind. Opposing it is a sin. Those who do it are branded as regressive and conservative,” Mr. Salam said.

The IUML leader said the SFI had been leading a campaign on campuses popularising free sex. “It is leading to sexual anarchy and drug mafia gaining ground in colleges. People without any moral values, without any aim in life, are being groomed,” he alleged. Mr. Salam said more than the BJP, the Left Democratic Front was discriminating against minorities and usurping their rights. While the Centre recently stopped benefits, including scholarship for students from minority communities, the Kerala government had done that two years ago.

Meanwhile, Muslim Youth League president Panakkad Syed Munavvarali Shihab Thangal alleged that the government was suppressing popular protests. The government was getting scared when goonda leaders opened their mouth, he said.