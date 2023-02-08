ADVERTISEMENT

Transgender couple become natural parents

February 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Trans man Zahad gave birth to a healthy baby

The Hindu Bureau

Trans man Zahad gave birth to a healthy baby at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday. He and his partner, trans woman Ziya Paval, became the first tarnsgender couple in the country to be natural parents.

Zahad, who was eight-months pregnant, had to undergo a C-section as his blood sugar level shot up earlier in the day. A special panel of doctors had undertaken the delivery. Zahad and the baby are recuperating well and since their health condition is satisfactory, they may be discharged in a couple of days.

The couple refused to reveal the gender of the baby on the ground that they had no right to assume the baby’s gender. They maintained that the baby would grow up and explore his/her gender identity.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George congratulated the couple and offered all help from the Health department. She directed the MCH authorities to extend free treatment to the couple and the baby and to ensure that milk for the baby was readily available from the Breast Milk Bank.

