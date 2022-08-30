Transgender couple assaulted at Peravoor

They got married six months ago

Staff Reporter KANNUR
August 30, 2022 21:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A transgender couple was allegedly threatened and assaulted by a relative and others at their house at Thondiyil near Peravoor in Kannur.

The couple, Shika and Benicio Gaddiel, later filed a complaint against five persons, including Benicio’s brother, at the Peravoor police station. Shika alleged that her husband’s family was against their relationship.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

She said they were married under the Special Marriage Act six months ago. They were allegedly assaulted on Monday night. Shika said she sustained injuries on her neck in the attack. The couple was admitted to a hospital at Peravoor and later referred to the Kannur Taluk Hospital. The Peravoor police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app