Transgender couple assaulted at Peravoor

They got married six months ago

They got married six months ago

A transgender couple was allegedly threatened and assaulted by a relative and others at their house at Thondiyil near Peravoor in Kannur.

The couple, Shika and Benicio Gaddiel, later filed a complaint against five persons, including Benicio’s brother, at the Peravoor police station. Shika alleged that her husband’s family was against their relationship.

She said they were married under the Special Marriage Act six months ago. They were allegedly assaulted on Monday night. Shika said she sustained injuries on her neck in the attack. The couple was admitted to a hospital at Peravoor and later referred to the Kannur Taluk Hospital. The Peravoor police have registered a case.