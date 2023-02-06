Transgender convicted for the first time in Kerala, gets 7-year jail term for sexually assaulting boy

February 06, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A transgender person was convicted for the first time in the State by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Monday for sexually abusing a boy seven years ago.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan sentenced Sachu Samson, alias Shefina, 34, a transwoman, who hails from Anathalavattom near Chirayinkeezhu, to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹25,000. A default of the fine amount will lead to imprisonment for an additional year.

Special jail in Palakkad

She was found guilty for the offences punishable under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3(d) (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The convict who has undergone gender affirmation surgery has been sent to the women’s prison in Attakulangara here where she will be lodged in a special cell. She will soon be transferred to the special jail for transgender persons in Malampuzha, Palakkad.

Prosecutor’s case

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the incident occurred on February 23, 2016 when the survivor was 16 years old. Having befriended him at the Chirayinkeezhu railway station, the accused travelled with him to Thampanoor and later subjected him to sexual abuse in a public toilet.

The incident came to light when the boy’s mother came across messages that the accused had later sent to the survivor on a social networking platform. The transwoman, who used to work in Technopark, was arrested by the Thampanoor police eight months later.