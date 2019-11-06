Transgender arts fete in capital

Varnapakittu 2019, a transgender arts festival being organised by the Social Justice Department as part of the Transgender Policy, will be organised here on November 8 and 9.

The State-level festival, to be organised at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Chala, aims at providing persons from the transgender community a platform to express their artistic and creative skills. The two-day festival will see 189 contestants from across the State compete in 20 events.

Syama S. Prabha, project officer, Transgender Cell, says people from the community do not get opportunities to exhibit their talents. Varnapakittu will provide them such a space.

Though the festival was slated to be held last year and had received government approval, the floods put paid to the plan. This year, arrangements for the festival are nearing completion. Ten people from the community who have excelled in their chosen fields will be honoured.