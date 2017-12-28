Transgender artistes beaten up by police

In a post-midnight assault allegedly by night-patrol police, two transgender artistes who were preparing for a group dance event at the State-level Literacy Mission Festival suffered extensive injuries, triggering widespread outrage on Thursday.

The incident took place around 2.30 a.m. when the two were walking along the P.M. Taj Road near the S.M. Street after a practice session.

Ms. Susmi and Ms. Jasmin, who were treated at the Kozhikode Government General Hospital, said they were roughed up in an area located close to the renovated S.M. Street. The policemen had accused them of roaming around the region for sex work.

Dazed and in pain, the two met District Collector U.V. Jose seeking immediate action against the attackers. They showed him the injuries they had suffered from caning and narrated the mental trauma and humiliation they had undergone.

“I have asked District Police Chief Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar to probe the incident and take action against the accused policemen. They have narrated the whole incident to me by showing the injuries,” said Mr. Jose. He said that department-level action would be taken on completion of the inquiry by the District Police Chief.

The police assault comes at a time when the Kozhikode district administration is taking a series of steps for the welfare of transgender individuals, including granting of TG cards. It was the first time that they were given a chance to attend the State Literacy Mission Festival.

The beaten up youths said they were active participants in various socio-cultural programmes and they were known for their contributions for the empowerment of the TG community.

In their statements to the top police officials, they hinted that a Sub Inspector and Civil Police Officer from Kasaba station were responsible for the attack that took place within the Town Police station limit.

“They mercilessly caned us for around 10 minutes and there was no one to save us from the spot. On Thursday, two of us were forced to give up the group dance event as we could not even stand or walk properly after the attack,” said a shaken Susmi.

She also accused the police of forging fake cases against them to cover up the whole incident and evade the department-level investigation. “They have started circulating social media messages too with a false claim that we were held while snatching a cash bag and there was no truth in it,” she said.

When contacted, Kasaba police said they were not involved in the incident as it took place in Town station limits. Town police also denied the allegations and claimed that no one had approached them with a petition that their officers attacked the transgender people. The police sources said the District Police Chief would meet the two injured persons on Saturday as part of the investigation.

On Thursday itself, the investigators recorded the complainants’ statements and the accused policemen would be booked shortly, the sources said.