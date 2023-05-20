Transfers and postings of IAS officers

May 20, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The General Administration department has issued orders notifying the following postings of IAS officers.

Keshvendra Kumar, Special Secretary, Ayush department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Finance (Expenditure) department.

M.G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director, Local Self Government department, will hold the full additional charge of Director, Urban Affairs department, in addition to the existing additional charges.

V. Vigneshwari, Director of Collegiate Education, is transferred and posted as District Collector, Kottayam

Snehil Kumar Singh, Staff Officer to Chief Secretary, will hold the full additional charge of Executive Director, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation.

The service of Sikha Surendran, District Development Commissioner, Thrissur, is placed at the disposal of the Tourism department for being appointed as Managing Director, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation with effect from June 1.

The service of Dinesan Cheruvat is placed at the disposal of the Water Resources department for being appointed as Joint Managing Director, Kerala Water Authority. He will also hold the full additional charge of Executive Director, Jalanidhi.

The service of Nizamudeen A. is placed at the disposal of Local Self Government department for being appointed as Mission Director, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He will hold the full additional charge of Director, Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre.

Anie Jula Thomas is posted as Officer on Special Duty, Industries department. Sudhir K, is posted as Director, Collegiate Education department.

The service of Shaji V. Nair is placed at the disposal of the Local Self-Government department for being appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Cochin Smart Mission Ltd.