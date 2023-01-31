ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer order puts a section of Kerala govt. HSS teachers in a fix

January 31, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

This comes even as practical exams for Science subjects are scheduled to begin from Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau

A section of government higher secondary school teachers in Kerala are reportedly in a fix after the General Education department recently released a draft list of those who will be transferred to other schools at the fag end of this academic year.

This comes even as practical examinations for Science subjects are scheduled to begin from Wednesday, and the teachers have already been assigned duty. However, classes for Plus One students are not over yet.

Transfer of government higher secondary teachers had not been conducted during the pandemic period. The general transfer process for 2021-22 got over only by December last year. The draft transfer list published on Saturday has names of 2,986 teachers. This is to fill the posts that have fallen vacant after the general transfer process.

The teachers were asked to send requests. However, a large majority of them had sought a transfer to the schools they are posted currently. Around 600 will be transferred to other places. It is learnt that the teachers in Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, Malappuram and Idukki will be affected. The final list will be published within a week after addressing complaints, if any.

Department authorities, however, claim that all the concerns of teachers, including those related to the conduct of exams, will be sorted out before publishing the final list.

Meanwhile, the Director of General Education has allowed to continue the services of guest teachers in aided and government higher secondary schools based on the request of principals and parents. An order for the purpose was issued on Tuesday.

This is in view of the complaints that a large portion of Plus One syllabus has not been covered yet. It has been reported that instead of 200 working days in an academic year, Plus One students have received only 80 days. The services of guest teachers were supposed to end on January 31. Now, they can continue to work up to February 24.

