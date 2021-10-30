Transfer order of professor nullified

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

30 October 2021 04:20 IST

The Higher Education Department on Friday issued directions to nullify the transfer order served to Kannur University Syndicate member Chandramohan K.T. who was accused of working part-time in a private tutorial in violation of service rules.

Prof. Chandramohan, an associate professor at Government Brennen College, Thalassery, Kannur, was recently transferred to the Government College for Women, Malappuram, over an “anonymous letter” despite an inquiry finding no grounds for action against him. The decision has been reversed on the basis of a petition submitted by the teacher.

